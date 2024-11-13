2024 Zimbabwe ICT Awards Nominations Now Open

The highly anticipated Zimbabwe ICT Awards are back for 2024, with nominations now open to recognize and celebrate exceptional achievements in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. Set to be hosted by the Ministry of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services in collaboration with Business Times, this year’s awards carry the theme: “Innovate, Celebrate, Elevate.”

Scheduled for November 28, 2024, at the prestigious Rainbow Towers in Harare, the event will be graced by the Honorable Tatenda Mavetera, Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister, who will preside over the celebrations. The awards will honor individuals, companies, organizations, and projects that have demonstrated outstanding contributions and groundbreaking advancements in ICT.

The Zimbabwe ICT Awards are a distinguished platform that recognizes innovation, excellence, and leadership across various ICT domains. These awards are not only a celebration of technological progress but also a recognition of those who have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in tech. Whether it’s pioneering new technologies, improving customer experience, or contributing to the overall growth of the sector, the awards aim to spotlight the visionaries driving change in Zimbabwe’s digital landscape.

All stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem are encouraged to participate, nominate, and join in this celebration of progress and achievement. The awards promise to be a momentous occasion, highlighting the crucial role of innovation in shaping the future of Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

With the rapid growth of technology and digital transformation in Zimbabwe, the 2024 ICT Awards will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for excellence in the sector, celebrating the brilliant minds and organizations that are paving the way for the country’s tech future.