ZENT Ramps Up Transformer Output, Records Strong Growth Across All Sectors

Harare –Story by Tichaona Wangotse

Zesa Enterprises (ZENT), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has registered remarkable growth in its production output, with transformer manufacturing surging to 1,940 units in 2025, up from 1,297 in 2024. The increase marks one of the company’s strongest performances in recent years as it continues to strengthen its contribution to Zimbabwe’s power infrastructure.

Presenting the figures during a tour by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development in Harare, ZENT Managing Director Dr. G. Mugaviri said the improved output reflects ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and local manufacturing capacity.

According to ZENT’s historical production statistics, transformer production has risen steadily from 500 units in 2019 to the current 1,940, highlighting significant progress in capacity utilisation and operational efficiency.

The company has also made strides in other key areas of its operations, including the manufacture of concrete poles, which increased to 1,446 units in 2025, while the total length of power lines constructed since 2019 has reached 226.8 kilometres.

Over the same period, vehicle repair and servicing activities rose to 13,089, demonstrating the company’s expanding support services, while total freight mileage reached an impressive 707,075 kilometres, underscoring ZENT’s logistical growth and reach across the country.

Dr. Mugaviri attributed the strong performance to deliberate investment in modern equipment, skills development, and operational reforms aimed at boosting productivity.

Our focus has been on improving productivity, efficiency, and turnaround time,” he said. “The 2025 figures demonstrate that ZENT is well-positioned to meet national power needs and to support ZESA Holdings’ vision of a reliable and sustainable electricity supply.

Members of the parliamentary committee commended ZENT for its continued progress, noting that local manufacturing growth is key to reducing reliance on imported equipment and ensuring stability in the power sector.

ZENT plays a critical role in ZESA Holdings’ Vision 2030 strategy ,providing the infrastructure backbone for power generation, transmission,and distribution.