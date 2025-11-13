In a boost for digital remittances and financial inclusion, WorldRemit has partnered with NetOne to introduce a convenient cash pick-up service at the NetOne Kopje Plaza Banking Hall in Harare. The new service allows recipients of international money transfers to walk in, present their ID, and walk out with their cash—fast, simple, and secure.

This partnership marks a significant step in blending global digital financial technology with local accessibility. As one of Zimbabwe’s leading mobile money operators, NetOne—through its OneMoney platform—is steadily expanding its footprint in the digital payments ecosystem. The addition of a WorldRemit cash pick-up option reinforces its commitment to making financial services more convenient and inclusive for ordinary Zimbabweans.

The collaboration comes at a time when remittances continue to play a vital role in supporting families and communities across Zimbabwe. With millions of Zimbabweans living abroad, platforms like WorldRemit have revolutionized the way money is sent home, offering a faster and more transparent alternative to traditional transfer systems. By integrating with NetOne’s physical banking hall, the partnership bridges the gap between digital transfers and on-the-ground accessibility.

WorldRemit users abroad can now send funds to their loved ones back home, and recipients can conveniently collect their cash at NetOne’s Kopje Plaza branch. The process is straightforward—no long queues, no complicated paperwork, and no delays. Customers simply need to provide their reference number and valid identification to collect their funds instantly.

While EcoCash was the first mobile money operator in Zimbabwe to partner with WorldRemit several years ago, NetOne’s latest initiative adds a new dimension to the remittance landscape by introducing direct in-branch cash pick-up within a mobile network operator’s environment. This makes NetOne one of the few telecom-based mobile money services in the region offering such an integrated remittance experience.

The move reflects a broader digital transformation within Zimbabwe’s financial sector, where technology continues to reshape the way people transact, save, and send money. By offering a direct link between digital senders abroad and local recipients, the partnership strengthens financial inclusion, supports the formal economy, and enhances consumer trust in regulated digital channels.

For NetOne, the development further aligns with its OneMoney slogan, “The Convenient Move,” symbolizing its drive to simplify financial access and deliver value through technology. For WorldRemit, it expands reach and accessibility, giving Zimbabweans more options for safe, reliable, and efficient cash collection.

The partnership between WorldRemit and NetOne demonstrates how technology can bridge global financial systems and local needs. It’s not just about money transfers—it’s about connectivity, convenience, and empowerment in an increasingly digital economy.