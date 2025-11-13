ZESA Official Urges Stricter Regulation of Copper Dealership Licences

Harare -story by Tichaona Wangotse

The General Manager in the Department of Loss Control at ZESA Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. F. Madembo has called on the government to tighten control over the issuance of copper dealership licences, limiting them to mining and copper-producing companies only.

Mr. Madembo made the call during a tour of ZESA Enterprises in Harare by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development. He said restricting licences would help combat rampant cases of copper cable theft and vandalism that continue to cripple the country’s power infrastructure.

He explained that the proliferation of copper dealers, many of whom have no direct link to copper productions has exacerbated the vandalism of electricity networks nationwide.

Copper dealership licences should be issued only to entities that legitimately prospect or produce copper, such as TelOne, and ZESA Enterprises,” said Mr. Madembo. “This would go a long way in curbing illegal trading and the destruction of critical national infrastructure.

Mr. Madembo noted that copper theft remains one of the biggest challenges facing ZESA, draining financial resources, disrupting electricity supply, and undermining service delivery efforts.

He added that stricter regulation of the copper trade and enhanced monitoring of licensed dealers are vital to safeguarding the national grid and ensuring the sustainability of electricity services.

In addition to tackling copper theft, Mr. Madembo highlighted ongoing efforts to protect the utility’s infrastructure through the target hardening of transformers.

“Across the country, we are strengthening the physical protection of transformers by welding bolts and nuts to make them tamper-proof. Out of 42,000 transformers, nearly 50% have already been secured,” he revealed.

He said ZESA remains committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to stamp out vandalism and ensure reliable power supply across Zimbabwe.