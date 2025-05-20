ZRP Electronic Traffic Management System Crackdown On 290 Traffic Offenders

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has taken a step in utilizing technology to enforce traffic regulations, notably the ZRP has published a list of 290 motorists who broke traffic light rules in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD). These drivers were caught on camera by the Electronic Traffic Management System, which tracks traffic violations across the city.

The Electronic Traffic Management System uses cameras to monitor and capture traffic violations, including drivers who ignore red lights. This system enables the ZRP to efficiently identify and track offenders.

The publication of the list serves as a warning to drivers to adhere to traffic rules. Motorists who find their vehicle registration numbers on the list are required to report to the ZRP National Traffic offices at Mkushi Academy within seven days. Failure to comply may result in further action.

Listed motorists can either visit the ZRP National Traffic offices at Mkushi Academy (formerly Morris Depot) or contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 and the full list of vehicle registration numbers is available online, allowing drivers to check if they are on the list.