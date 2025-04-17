WhatsApp’s AI Studio: A Gateway to the Internet for Zimbabwean Use

WhatsApp’s new AI Studio feature allows users to create and interact with custom AI characters, potentially revolutionizing internet access for Zimbabweans who rely on limited data bundles. Currently available on iOS, AI Studio enables users to design their own AI characters with distinct personalities and areas of expertise.

Users can discover AIs created by everyday users and third-party creators, talk about shared interests, browse AIs by topics, use the search bar to discover AIs, learn more about the AI by viewing their profile, and share a link to the AI with friends and family.

For Zimbabwean users, AI Studio’s integration within WhatsApp could provide a “decent internet experience” within a single app, especially for those with limited access to data. This feature could potentially take the role of Google Search, with Meta AI and custom AIs providing information and answering questions.

The potential impact of AI Studio is significant, as it could open doors for Zimbabweans who can only afford WhatsApp bundles and provide a new way to access information. While it’s still early days for AI Studio, users can already explore various AIs, including an Astrologer AI.