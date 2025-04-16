Starlink lntroduces Direct To Cell Services

Elon Musk’s Starlink has introduced a feature allowing iPhone and Android users to connect directly to its satellite network, enabling texting, calling, and basic data services in areas with zero cellular coverage, the Direct to Cell (D2C) service uses low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, eliminating the need for special hardware or modifications.

Key Features:

– *No extra hardware required*: Compatible smartphones can connect directly to Starlink’s satellite network.

– *LTE compatibility*: Any LTE-capable device may work, with select phones currently supported through T-Mobile.

– *Global reach*: Coverage extends across land, lakes, and coastal waters, closing mobile dead zones.

– *Emergency potential*: Direct to Cell could be life-saving during natural disasters or when stranded without a mobile signal.

*Compatible Devices:*

– iPhone 14 and newer

– Samsung Galaxy S23 and newer

– Google Pixel 9

The feature is being rolled out as part of a commercial offering, with pricing details yet to be announced. The service is expected to be especially useful in emergency situations and remote areas. As the rollout continues, Starlink’s D2C service is set to redefine mobile communication by extending access to areas previously out of reach by land-based means.