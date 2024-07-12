ZINARA Records Loss of ZWL$ 55.2 Billion

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has incurred a loss of ZWL$ 55.2 billion (2021:11.3 billion).

According to the Auditor-General Report, ZINARA suffered losses due to the exchange rate arising from translating the United States Dollar-dominated foreign loan balance to Zimbabwean dollars.

“The Group and the Administration translated the USD values to ZWL$ using the interbank exchange rate contrary to the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 13- fair value measurement”.

IFRS 13 indicates fair value as the price received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

“The ZWL$ price derived from translating the USD value at the auction exchange rate would be the price at which a ZWL$ denominated transaction would occur”, Auditor General Report, reviewed.

However, the OAG view was that “This does not give a reasonable indication of fair value as defined by International Financial Reporting Standard 13, “Fair Value Measurement”, (IFRS 13)”.

The Auditor-General recommended the Administration comply with with International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 13 requirements on Fair Value Measurement. The active market was dominated by the USD while the ZWL$ was scare.