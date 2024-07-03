“Fiber remains superior than wireless technologies” – Nkala

Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company, TelOne has reaffirmed its commitment to fiber networks, emphasizing that fiber technology is here to stay and will continue to be a central focus of their investments.

In an exclusive interview with Techmag. TV following on the sidelines of TelOne’s Annual General Meeting, CEO Lawrence Nkala underscored the advantages of fiber over other technologies. “Fiber remains superior and has higher capacity than wireless technologies such as low Earth orbit (LEO) technologies,” said Nkala.

He further emphasized the reliability of broad bandwidth capabilities of fiber

“Fiber will remain the medium of choice for transmission, providing the widest broadband you can think of. We handle traffic that serves not only Zimbabwe but also transmits to South Africa, making fiber more reliable and accessible compared to LEO satellites.” state Nkala

Nkala also highlighted the potential of fiber and satellite technologies in the fourth industrial revolution.

“With the continuous emergence of new satellite technologies, fiber and LEO technologies can work together and complement each other,” he explained. “In terms of internal terrestrial networks, fiber will become the preferred medium for backhauling from core networks to mobile destinations. Satellite has its strengths and challenges, including atmospheric conditions that can pose issues from time to time, but they can always complement each other.” said Nkala

Nkala added that TelOne has partnered with LEO service provider Eutelsat, a competitor to Starlink, in a business-to-business deal that will help TelOne expand its market presence.

TelOne’s ongoing investment in fiber infrastructure demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering high-speed, reliable telecommunications services, ensuring that Zimbabwe remains connected and competitive in the global digital landscape.