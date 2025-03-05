ZIMSEC Upgrades Assessment Platform with New Continuous Evaluation System

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has unveiled a revamped assessment approach, integrating Continuous Assessment (CA) and Summative Assessment (SA) into a single, comprehensive platform.

This innovative system harnesses the power of technology to streamline the evaluation process, providing a more accurate and holistic measure of student performance. By combining CA and SA, ZIMSEC aims to foster a more inclusive and effective assessment methodology.

At the heart of this new system are two school-based projects, which will contribute 20% to the overall mark, with each project accounting for 10%. These projects, completed during specific grade levels, will enable students to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in a more practical and applied manner.

To ensure a seamless transition, ZIMSEC has also clarified the validity period of banked Continuous Assessment and Learning Activity (CALA) marks. Banked CALA marks will have a stipulated validity period, ensuring candidates utilize their marks within the specified timeframe. For instance, 2022 CALA marks will remain valid until June 2025, while 2023 CALA marks will expire in June 2026.

The new system also enables secure, digital storage of student records, facilitating easy access and management of assessment data. This digital transformation is poised to enhance the examination experience, providing a more efficient, transparent, and student-centric process.

By leveraging technology to upgrade its assessment platform, ZIMSEC demonstrates its commitment to providing a more efficient and effective examination experience. This innovative approach is set to empower students, educators, and administrators alike, and is expected to set a new standard in education.