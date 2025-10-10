ZIMRA Launches AI-Driven Strategy to Formalize Economy, Target $11.5 Billion Tax Haul by 2030

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has unveiled a bold, five-year strategic plan (2026–2030) centered on a major digital transformation effort, including the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to modernize tax administration, integrate the vast informal sector, and dramatically boost the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio.

Unveiled during a high-level planning meeting in Mutare, the new strategy aims to push the tax-to-GDP ratio to 22%, equivalent to a US$11.5 billion revenue collection target by the year 2030.

This ambition is set against a government-revised GDP estimate of US$52.3 billion and an economic growth forecast of 6.6%.

The focus of the new strategy is to bring Zimbabwe’s substantial informal sector which the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe estimates contributes over 76% of economic activity and generates about US$14 billion annually into the formal tax net.

ZIMRA board chairperson Antony Mandiwanza stated that AI will be the key enabler for this shift.

“This is more than an upgrade, it will position ZIMRA as a leader in digital tax administration on the continent,” Mandiwanza said.

The AI system is expected to provide real-time monitoring, improve overall taxpayer compliance, reduce business costs associated with compliance, and enhance decision-making through data-driven insights.