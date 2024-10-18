ZimPost Goes Digital: Celebrating 150 Years Of UPU Excellence

Postal, Communication and financial services provider in Zimbabwe Zimpost celebrates World Post Day in Magunje today which marks the 150th anniversary of the formation of its Universal Postal Union, the (UPU) since its formation in 1857 in Bern, Switzerland.

Zimpost has played a critical role as an implementing agent of the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, through enabling e-commerce, facilitating communication, and supporting local economies through the Smart Post Office concept.

Speaking during the celebrations PostMaster Maxwell Chitendeni General said, ” Zimpost has been a lifeline in ensuring that, even in the most remotest areas, through our digital information centres and containerized information centres available in all districts of the country, these centres serve as innovation hubs, service portals, providing free Wi-Fi and acting as vital hotspots for communities.

We are also offering free information technology training, thereby empowering communities with the digital skills and, hence, bridging the digital divide between urban and rural communities. We are also accelerating and accessing telemedicine services at these centres, hence the healthcare is provided in the underserved areas.

He added that, ” We recognise the vital role the postal service is playing in connecting people and communities across the board. To this end, Zimpost has joined in e-commerce bandwagon and established an online shopping mall called the Zimbabwe Mall, this mall is an interactive online platform for buyers and sellers of a wide variety of goods. We have housed a lot of micro, small and medium enterprises in that regard.

The company is enjoying a lot of business emanating from partnership with a number of government agencies, bringing to convenience and easy access of services to all Zimbabweans. We are offering licensing services with Zinara, also with the Vehicle Registry through change of ownership and number plates with the Central Vehicle Registry, among other services

where people across the country can access our tendering”.

Zimpost also has agents with several banks through our revolution, which is characterized by innovation and digital solutions such as artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics.