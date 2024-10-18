Zim Postal Services Set For A Digital Revolution

Zimbabwe’s postal services are on the brink of a significant transformation as the government embarks on a modernization journey to meet the demands of the digital economy.

Speaking at the World Post Day celebrations in Mashonaland West Province today, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal, and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, unveiled a visionary plan aimed at revitalizing the sector through innovation and technology.

Mavetera emphasized the necessity for a new business model in light of the rise of e-commerce and declining mail volumes, “As we mark 150 years of the postal sector’s service, it is clear that the post office must evolve if it is to remain relevant in a world driven by digital communication”.

She highlighted the imperative for Zimbabwe’s postal services to embrace global trends by adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

She called on Zimpost to implement real-time parcel tracking systems and explore drone delivery options. “We must dream big as a sector,” she urged, stressing the importance of modernization to meet emerging consumer demands.

In her address, Dr. Mavetera introduced a newly completed Postal and Courier Services Policy designed to provide a framework for reform. She noted that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is already promoting innovation through initiatives like the National Hackathon, aimed at generating solutions for the sector.

“Our vision is to repurpose post offices into hubs for e-commerce and digital services. We are also in the final stages of rebranding Community Information Centres into Digital Centres, expanding ICT access across the country,” she explained, highlighting the goal of ensuring that these services are accessible to all citizens, particularly in remote areas. “Our goal is to empower every Zimbabwean through reliable and efficient postal services, regardless of their location,” Dr. Mavetera added.

Dr. Mavetera paid tribute to postal workers, recognizing them as the unsung heroes of the nation’s communication network. “Postal workers are the bridge between our thoughts and the world,” she remarked, acknowledging their critical role in delivering essential services.

The Minister also encouraged greater public engagement with postal services, advocating for increased awareness of offerings such as money transfers and logistics solutions. She noted that while technology is vital for the future, fostering community connections remains equally important. “The future of postal services lies not just in technology but in fostering a sense of connection and shared responsibility with the communities we serve,” she asserted.