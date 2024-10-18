POTRAZ Unveils New Licensing Framework to Empower Small Courier Operators

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has unveiled a new licensing framework designed to accommodate smaller courier operators, marking a significant shift towards a more inclusive and competitive market.

The announcement was made by POTRAZ Director General, Dr. G. K. Machengete, during the World Post Day commemorations held in Magunje today.

In his remarks, Dr. Machengete emphasized the importance of innovation and adaptability in the postal sector, particularly in the face of rapid technological changes and the rise of e-commerce.

“The introduction of this new licensing framework aims to embrace innovation and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” he stated.

“By accommodating smaller courier operators, we are paving the way for a more vibrant and competitive market” .

This framework comes as part of broader efforts by POTRAZ to align postal services with modern demands, supporting the growth of e-commerce while ensuring accessibility for all players in the market.

Dr. Machengete reiterated the sector’s commitment to remaining an “enabler of inclusive development” by working closely with courier companies, logistics providers, and financial service providers.

Dr. Machengete highlighted the importance of staying true to the sector’s core mission while adopting new technologies.

“The postal sector must evolve, embracing innovation and collaboration to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” he quoted from the UPU Director General’s global message.

The new licensing framework aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader digital inclusion initiatives, such as the Community Information Centres and Containerized Village Information Centres, which aim to bridge the digital divide by bringing essential ICT services to underserved communities.