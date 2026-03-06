By Ross Moyo

The SADC region needs harmonized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency telecommunications to enhance disaster response.

This was highlighted at a ITU-SADC Emergency Telecommunications and Early Warning for All (EW4All) Workshop in Harare hosted by Zimbabwe.

“Timely, reliable and coordinated telecommunications are the backbone of effective disaster response,” said Dr. Dingumuzi Phuti, Deputy Minister of ICT and Courier Services. The workshop aims to address significant gaps in preparedness, including a lack of harmonized SOPs and limited interoperability among systems.

The SADC Model National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP) serves as a guiding framework for enhancing emergency communications across member states. The ITU has been instrumental in supporting the SADC Secretariat in developing this strategic instrument.

The workshop focused on harmonizing Early Warning System (EWS) approaches using the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP). Participants engaged in critical discussions on best practices and challenges in emergency telecommunications.

Deputy Minister Phuti said that, Zimbabwe is committed to advancing its NETP and engaging stakeholders to establish a National Emergency Telecommunications Working Group (NETWG). The workshop is expected to lead to improved coordination and reduced loss of life throughout the SADC region.

Dr. Phuti praised the ITU for its assistance in helping Zimbabwe and other SADC member states domesticate the SADC Model NETP. The workshop is a crucial platform for building capacity and assessing preparedness.

The Tampere Convention on the Provision of Telecommunication Resources for Disaster Mitigation and Relief Operations is also being promoted. SADC member states are encouraged to become parties to the convention.

The workshop is expected to result in a more resilient future for the SADC region, with improved emergency telecommunications and early warning systems.