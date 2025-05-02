Zimbabwe’s Mobile Internet Traffic Surges 24.13% in Q4 2024

Zimbabweans have consumed 78.38 Petabytes in Q3 2024 to 97.19 Petabytes in Q4 2024 which marks a surge of 24.13% in mobile internet traffic.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Abridged Sector Performance Report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Econet recorded a remarkable 28% growth in internet/data traffic, followed by NetOne with an 11.36% increase. Telecel also recorded a marginal growth of 0.42%. The growth in mobile internet/data traffic can be attributed to several factors, including improved network infrastructure, e-commerce, e-learning, widespread adoption of smartphones, and increased social media engagement.

During the quarter, total outbound roaming data traffic increased by 11.73%, while total inbound roaming data traffic declined by 6.87%. The surge in mobile internet usage highlights the increasing demand for digital services in Zimbabwe, driven by improved network speeds and growing adoption of mobile technologies.

The growth in mobile internet/data traffic is expected to continue, driven by increasing demand for digital services, including e-commerce, e-learning, and social media. As Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector continues to evolve, the demand for high-speed internet and digital services is likely to drive further growth and innovation.