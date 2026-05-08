There is a quiet revolution brewing in Zimbabwe’s industrial corridors, and it isn’t just about solar panels; it’s about the brains behind the power. On 16 May 2026, the Golden Conifer in Strathaven will play host to an event that feels less like a corporate seminar and more like a roadmap for the country’s economic recovery.

​Frecon Solar is stepping into the spotlight with a Product Launch and Industrial Automation Workshop that promises to tackle the one thing keeping local CEOs and farm managers up at night: operational efficiency.

​Engineering Precision: The New Gold Standard

​For the seasoned engineer or the mine captain, the latest innovations aren’t just buzzwords; they are the difference between a profitable quarter and a shuttered plant. This workshop isn’t interested in the surface level sales pitch. Instead, it’s diving head first into the mechanics of Next Gen Variable Frequency Drivers (VFDs) and high performance automation.

​The agenda is lean and focused on high stakes results for the technical elite:

​VFD Integration and Speed Control: A look at how the latest speed drivers are slashing energy overheads in heavy manufacturing by optimizing motor performance.

​Mining Made Easy: Practical, automated strategies for consortiums looking to scale output and reduce downtime without the typical technical headaches.

​The Water Industry Edge: For installers and agri-business leaders, the workshop explores powering high capacity pivots and water pumps with advanced VSD integration tech built to withstand the rigors of the Zimbabwean climate.

​Submersible and Surface Solutions: The unveiling of a seamless range of new pumps designed for maximum throughput and longevity.

​The Early Bird Advantage

​The room is expected to be a who’s who of technical managers, project engineers, and solar specialists. While the standard entry sits at $30, the organizers are currently offering a special early bird discount for those savvy enough to book their seats before the rush. It’s a small investment for a first look at the hardware expected to dominate the market this season.

​The CEO’s Perspective: Why This Matters Now

​As Zimbabwe pivots toward a smarter, more resilient grid, the marriage of solar power and industrial automation is no longer a luxury; it’s a survival tactic. Frecon Solar’s move to bring this level of technical expertise to a single floor suggests they aren’t just selling hardware; they’re selling a competitive edge. For the business owner, this is an opportunity to see how automation can de-risk operations and protect the bottom line.

​The day promises more than just blueprints and technical specs. With live reveals and a series of high value prizes for attendees, it’s shaping up to be the most significant tech gathering of the second quarter.

​The Brief

​Date: 16 May 2026

Location: Golden Conifer, 36 Quendon Rd, Strathaven, Harare

The Investment: $30 (Early Bird discounts available)

Action: Contact the Frecon Solar team at 0772974189 or 0714905970 to secure your credentials.

​In an era where tech moves fast, the Golden Conifer is exactly where you’ll want to be to ensure your infrastructure isn’t left in the dark.