Zimbabwe is set to commemorate the 2026 International Girls in ICT Day at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on 15 May 2026, with this year’s global theme placing artificial intelligence at the heart of the conversation: “AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future.”

The event, established by the International Telecommunication Union in 2011, aims to inspire young women and girls to pursue studies and careers in information and communication technologies and STEM. This year’s commemoration in Bulawayo will bring together schools and higher education institutions from across the province, with over 2,000 young women and girls expected to gather for knowledge sharing and experiential learning.

In a notable shift, boys will also contribute to the conversation this year, broadening the dialogue on gender inclusion in the digital sector—a field where women remain significantly underrepresented, particularly in AI and data roles.

Zimbabwe has adopted the commemoration as part of its national digital transformation agenda. Under the National Development Strategy 1 and 2, and the newly launched National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2026-2030, ICTs have been named a key enabler for economic development. The sector aims to ensure that girls are not merely users of technology but leaders and innovators shaping solutions across agriculture, manufacturing, health, governance, entrepreneurship, and beyond.

The event has previously been held across multiple provinces, including Matabeleland South, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Masvingo, and Matabeleland North. This year’s edition in Bulawayo continues the national effort to close the gender gap in ICT and position young women at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s digital future.