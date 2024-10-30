Zimbabwean Intl Isaac Mabaya Training Input Behind Chelsea Defeat & Impresses Liverpool Coaches

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe International Liverpool academy defender Isaac Mabaya training input alone even without featuring against the blues was behind the 2-1 premier league drubbing of Chelsea by the six-time english record Uefa Champions.The Zimbabwean’s class was more permanent than any form which is temporary impressing Liverpool coaches after he then played his first game in six months featuring in the Premier League 2 encounter against Everton U21 on Saturday.

Before his return over the weekend, Mabaya trained with the senior team for the first time under new coach Arne Slot who replaced legendary German Jurgen Klopp ahead of the team’s clash against Chelsea which “Mabaya contributed positively in training,” according to Slot and his Academy coach as the Reds went on to humble Chelsea 2-1.

The Zimbabwe intenational was introduced from the bench in the 65th minute and delivered a lively display at right-back.

The 20-year-old was making his first appearance since limping off in the Reds U21’s 3-0 win over Manchester United U21 at Old Trafford in April.

Liverpool U21s boss Barry Lewtas reacted to Mabaya’s return from injury,

“It was really good to see Isaac back. Obviously he has been training for a while and it was important to try and get him back and give him some game minutes.

“He has been really working his socks off and was a real threat when he came on, he linked up well with Kieran. It’s great to have him back.”