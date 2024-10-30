Zimbabwe Aims to Become Smart Nation by 2030

Zimbabwe is transforming into a Smart Nation by 2030, leveraging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to drive economic growth and improve quality of life.

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Dr. T.A. Mavetera, underscored the pivotal role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as the foundation for economic growth and improved service delivery during the Smart Cities expo held today.

“ICT is not merely an accessory; it is the foundation upon which Zimbabwe will build a modern, competitive, and connected economy,”Mavetera said.

She stressed that ICT will unlock new opportunities across sectors, improve quality of life, and ensure the country stays competitive on a global scale.

The minister highlighted the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan, introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2024, as the blueprint for achieving a smart nation. The strategy outlines how technology will enhance agriculture, education, health, tourism, and governance while ensuring that all regions, rural and urban, benefit equally from digital infrastructure.

“On March 7, 2024, His Excellency launched this masterplan, setting us on the path to achieving a smart Zimbabwe by 2030,” she Mavetera said.

Connectivity was identified as a critical enabler of the transformation. Dr. Mavetera announced the adoption of low Earth orbit satellite technology to complement fiber networks and extend internet access across the country.

“There can be no smart Zimbabwe without quality and affordable connectivity,” she said, urging the private sector to develop affordable smart devices. “Connectivity without devices is meaningless.”

Mavetera also pointed to the government’s ongoing work on digital policies, including the development of a National Cyber Security Policy and an AI Policy Framework. These initiatives, she said, will support the responsible use of technology and safeguard citizens as the country embraces innovation.

“We are committed to rolling out smart solutions in all sectors, from education and health to local government,” the minister said.

She emphasized that e-governance will transform public service delivery, increase transparency, and encourage citizen participation, bringing government closer to the people.

Collaboration between government and industry is essential for Zimbabwe’s digital journey, she emphasized.

“A single bracelet does not jingle,” she said, quoting an African proverb, to underscore the need for joint efforts from all stakeholders. “Our nation’s progress toward 2030 requires a collective commitment to innovation and investment in ICT infrastructure.”