Zimbabwe & Experts Make Progress on Forthcoming 11th Edition on Assessing Regional Integration in Africa (ARIA XI)

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) experts have made Progress on Forthcoming 11th Edition on Assessing Regional Integration in Africa (ARIA XI), in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Development Bank (AfDB) which held its second expert group meeting to assess the draft report of the 11th Edition on Assessing Regional Integration in Africa (ARIA XI).

The ARIA XI focuses on the theme: “Delivering on the African Economic Community: Towards a Continental Customs Union and Common Market”.

“In recognition of the uneven progress recorded by different Regional Economic Communities – RECs – in the formation of sub-regional customs unions and common markets, ARIA XI explores the extent to which RECs experiences offer a foundation for the continental Customs Union and the African Common Market as envisaged by the Abuja Treaty and as provided for in the AfCFTA Agreement,” said Stephen Karingi, Director, Regional Integration and Trade Division, ECA.

“Regional integration in Africa has been a blend of socio-economic constructs. ARIAXI aims to assess Africa’s readiness for a custom union and a common market contributing to the full implementation of AfCFTA agreement.”

He noted that with the implementation of the AfCFTA already underway, the next step in Africa’s integration project, as outlined in the Abuja Treaty and other continental integration legal instruments, is the launch of the Customs Union and, subsequently, the African Common Market.

ARIA series offers deep insights based on empirically and theoretically grounded research into themes of considerable significance to African policymakers, trade negotiators, academia, and development stakeholders.

Brian Mureverwi, Trade Advisor, African Union Commission expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the draft report emphasizing its importance for Africa’s future direction and global standing.

“The report examines the conditions necessary for the establishment of a continental customs union and common market, leveraging on the experiences of the RECs integration efforts,” he said.

Zodwa Mabuza, Principal Regional Integration Officer, AfDB emphasized the report’s historical impact since its first edition in 2004 and its role in shaping the integration agenda.

She underscored the importance of learning from experience, particularly from the East African community to form future strategies and deepen regional integration.

Urged the committee to review the progress made by the regional economic communities in implementing AfCFTA, customs union and common markets.

“We should identify challenges and opportunities of regional integration in Africa based on the findings of the report and provide guidance to the member states and institutions on deepening regional integration on the continent,” said Ms. Mabuza.

Key questions that ARIA XI aims to address are whether Africa has attained optimum conditions for the realization of a continental customs union and a common market, their potential, benefits, and impacts and whether this can be pursued in parallel with the implementation of the AfCFTA.

The experts’ meeting brought together professionals from the RECS, the AUC, the African Development Bank, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), academia, civil society and the private sector.