Zimbabwe Under Siege from Foreign Cyber Terrorists – Minister Muswere Raises Alarm

Zimbabwe’s government has uncovered a coordinated cyber-attack campaign targeting the nation, allegedly led by foreign actors using anonymous online accounts to create confusion and fear among citizens.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere revealed the findings of a government probe into the growing menace of online misinformation, warning that a network of “cyber terrorists” is actively working to destabilize the country.

“They are just ghost accounts,” Muswere explained. “Controlled by a few confusionists. Some of the cyber terrorists run a mini industry with a lot of phones and laptops. Some run as many as a thousand accounts for reposting and followers just to threaten or steal from Zimbabweans, and to create political uncertainty, violence, and alarm.”

The investigation, Muswere said, exposed that these cyber operatives lack ties to Zimbabwe, and their motives appear rooted in manipulation and deceit.

“Hardworking Zimbabweans and those in the diaspora are not cyber terrorists,” he emphasized. “They focus on business and opportunities. They use social media for good.”

Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Muswere highlighted the chaotic nature of the disinformation being spread, noting that many of the perpetrators appear to have limited understanding of the legal and policy frameworks in Zimbabwe.

“Their interest is misinformation and disinformation,” he wrote. “In fact, there is no logic to what they tweet – just excitable charlatans who need validation.”

The minister’s remarks come amid heightened concerns over the use of social media to spark unrest and erode public confidence in national institutions. The government, Muswere said, is committed to protecting citizens from digital threats and promoting responsible online engagement.