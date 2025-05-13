Zimbabwe Prisons Introduce Secure Video Calls for Inmates and Relatives

Zimbabwe’s Prisons and Correctional Sevrices (ZPCS) authorities have introduced a new system allowing inmates to make secure video calls to their loved ones especially those who can’t visit in person.This innovative system allows relatives who cannot physically visit correctional facilities to connect with inmates remotely. The Khami Prison Complex, which comprises five units, including maximum security and female facilities, has successfully piloted this technology during a recent family week event.

The video call system has proven particularly beneficial for inmates with relatives abroad, including those in Brazil and other countries. Notably, the system accommodates inmates with disabilities, enabling them to communicate with their loved ones through sign language.

In addition to video calls, the prison service has organized other rehabilitation programs, including a football match between inmates and former Premier Soccer League players. This initiative aims to provide inmates with hope and encouragement, highlighting the importance of rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ family week program is designed to foster positive relationships between inmates and their loved ones, promoting a smoother transition back into society upon release. The program’s success has been acknowledged by inmates, including former Finance Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe, who praised the initiative for enabling virtual connections with relatives.

The prison service plans to continue and expand these rehabilitation programs, with another family week event scheduled for December. By providing inmates with opportunities for positive interactions and connections, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services aims to support their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.