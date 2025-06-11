Zimbabwe Malawi Sign Geneva MOU on Labour & Employment Cooperation

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe and Malawi Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on labor and energy cooperation in Geneva Switzerland.

In his remarks, Malawian Minister of Labour , Hon Peter Dimba also a Member of Parliament from Malawi admonished the two governments to continue their brotherhood as neighbors back home during the signing ceremony of the MALAWI–ZIMBABWE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) ON LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT COOPERATION signed into binding law by the MALAWI MISSION IN GENEVA, recently.

“1. Honourable Minister, distinguished guests, It is both an honour and a privilege to be part of history to sign this important Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Zimbabwe. This moment is not only historic but a landmark of our sisterly nations. It marks a new chapter of cooperation to advance labour administration in our two countries. It is a reminder that Zimbabwe and Malawi have rich history that have shaped our common values.”

The Malawian Minister alluded to how Zimbabwe was the major Diaspora country for generations and lifetimes contributing Malawi’s lions share of its foreign direct investment through most Malawian’s who naturalized to become Zimbabweans building communities especially in mining and agricultural constituencies.

“2. It is an undeniable fact that, Malawi and Zimbabwe are more than neighbours. We are bound by history, culture, and the lived experiences of our people. For generations, Malawians have crossed into Zimbabwe to find work, particularly in the agricultural ​and mining sectors, where they contributed immensely to Zimbabwe’s growth. In return, Zimbabwe became a second home to many of our citizens, who raised families and built entire communities there. These shared experiences, rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, lay the foundation for the agreement we sign today.

3. Honourable Minister, distinguished guests, this Memorandum ​of Understanding is far more than a ceremonial document. It ​represents a clear and structured framework for collaboration ​between our two governments in the fields of labour and ​employment. Through it, we commit to deepening institutional ties, exchanging technical knowledge, and advancing our mutual goals ​of creating fair, safer, and more inclusive workplaces for all our ​citizens. All this in full alignment with our national, regional and international frameworks.”

In his talking points, Zimbabwean Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Edgar Moyo solominsed an already solid working relationship between the Government of Malawi and the Government of Zimbabwe reminding that Zimbabwe and Malawi historically enjoyed excellent diplomatic relations sharing deep-rooted historical, cultural, and economic ties dating back to their time in the Federation, which continue to flourish through high-level exchanges, business partnerships, and people-to-people interactions.

Moyo said, “Labour migration between Zimbabwe and Malawi has been a reality for generations, shaping our economies and societies in profound ways. Yet, despite this long-standing connection, a formalized framework to govern, protect, and enhance this relationship has been absent. Today, we correct that, ensuring that workers from both our nations are safeguarded, fairly treated, and supported in their pursuit of prosperity. This MoU is therefore also one of the many frameworks that continue to strengthen our bilateral relations.

Through this agreement, we reaffirm our dedication to the protection of workers’ rights, and the enhancement of employment opportunities. We are building a future where our workforce can thrive in safe and dignified conditions, where skills development and capacity-building become pillars of sustainable growth for both Zimbabwe and Malawi.”

The MOU covers Articles 3, 4 and 5 which are:

Article 3

Areas of Co-operation

The co-operation developed between the Parties shall include, but not limited to the following areas:-

3.1 labour dispute resolution and social dialogue;

3.2 labour law reform;

3.3 social security;

3.4 employment services;

3.5 labour migration;

3.6 occupational safety and health;

3.7 ex -farm workers, ex-mine workers and other workers of Malawi descent and pension remittances to Malawi; and

3.8 child labour.

Article 4

Forms of Co-operation

The Parties shall co-operate in, but not limited to the following areas and activities:-

promoting the exchange of technical expertise on policy development and programme implementation;

establishing programmes of co-operation between the labour institutions of the Parties’ territories; and

encouraging and promote the exchange of expertise and information through study tours and training seminars in the fields of labour and employment.

Article 5

Co-operation Programmes

The areas of co-operation provided for in Article 3 shall be implemented through biennial programmes.

Co-operation programmes may define the Parties’ responsibilities taking into account the needs and availability of resources.

The programmes may be developed in the form of projects, in which the objectives, the activities carried out, the evaluation criteria, the budget and the conditions of the funding may be specified.

The Parties may hold biennial evaluation meetings of the co-operation projects, through the technical teams of their Ministries rotating in the ROM and the ROZ.

Present in GENEVA, SWIZERLAND to witness was Zimbabwe’s Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, ​Honourable. Edgar Moyo, M.P.,

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic ​of Zimbabwe to the United Nations Office and other International ​Organizations, Her Excellency, Ms. Ever Mlilo,

The Permanent Secretory for Public Service, Labour and Social ​Welfare, Mr. Simon Masanga,

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic ​of Malawi to the United Nations Office and other International ​Organizations, Her Excellency, Carolyne Bwanali Mussa,

The Secretary of Labour, Ministry of Labour, Malawi, Ms. ​Chikondano Mussa, and other

distinguished officials from Zimbabwe and Malawi.