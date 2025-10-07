Zimbabwe Launches Helidrive, a Digitized intensive care unit Air Ambulance in rural Matebeleland South

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe has launched Helidrive, a digitized intensive care unit Air ambulance in rural Matebeleland South also building a Helipad marking a major milestone for rural healthcare.

This was revealed by Mat South Minister Albert Nguluvhe while boarding inside the new Helidrive air ambulance at St Anne’s Mission Hospital in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South province recently.

According to Ngulube, the air ambulance services are free of charge and are available to critically ill patients that include road traffic accident victims, patients in need of specialist services at bigger and better equipped hospitals, as well as victims of violent crimes such as stabbings.This air ambulance offers online consultations from medical experts to patients making distance a stepping stone instead of a stumbling block to their mission of saving lives.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, also, said the development will take the province’s health care system to greater heights.

The Helipad, which will ensure smooth operation of Helidrive Zimbabwe, the intensive care unit air ambulance, was launched in the rural Matabeleland South Province at St Anne’s Mission Hospital in Brunaberg village, Mangwe district.

This milestone achievement serves as a lifeline for healthcare access in remote areas as it ensures access to essential services and improves community connectivity.

The Helidrive air ambulance at St Anne’s Mission Hospital in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South province gives access to online communication whilst on board to specific health experts who may be required to offer their services in real time. Helidrive Zimbabwe continues to improve the country’s health care delivery system by offering quick and life-saving services through airlifting critical patients from smaller medical facilities in the Matabeleland region to referral hospitals such as Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in Bulawayo.