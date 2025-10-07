ZB Financial Holdings Achieves Groundbreaking Sustainability Certification

ZB Financial Holdings has made history by becoming the first financial institution to attain the prestigious Sustainability Standards Certification Initiative (SSCI). This significant milestone, announced during a media briefing today at Hyatt Regency, highlights the bank’s commitment to integrating environmental, social, and economic responsibility into its core operations.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The SSCI certification, which is supported by the European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD), serves as a rigorous international benchmark for sustainability in the financial sector. It validates ZB Financial Holdings’ dedication to holistic sustainability, reinforcing the institution’s role as a leader in sustainable finance within the region.

“The attainment of the SSCI certification underscores our commitment to building a more resilient and purpose-driven organization,” said Chief Executive Officer Elisha Chibvuri. “This achievement not only enhances our operational strategy but also demonstrates our dedication to creating value for all stakeholders, including customers, employees, and the communities we serve.”

The bank outlined how the SSCI certification will influence its strategy and product offerings, focusing on driving sustainable economic transformation in Zimbabwe and beyond. As the financial industry increasingly prioritizes sustainability, ZB Financial Holdings sets a precedent for responsible banking practices, encouraging other institutions to follow suit.

