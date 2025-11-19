The Zimbabwe government is warming up to Strive Masiyiwa and looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship, towards rebuilding relations and local investment, ICT minister, Hon Tatenda Mavetera revealed.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Speaking recently during the 2nd edition of the national Tech Convergence Fora organised by TechnoMag, minister Mavetera stated that they are engaging Strive Masiyiwa as they also recognise him for his intense local and international impact that he is making towards revolutioning the tech sector.

“We have engaged Mr Strive Masiyiwa, and what our president is currently looking into issues of impediment, which are mainly taxes, ….we are also looking into incentives that will motivate investors and the ministry of finance has been engaged into such matters”

The Minister highlighted the need for Zimbabwe to re-evaluate its tax framework to create a more attractive environment for investors. “We need to look at incentives which I’ve offered that we also need to embrace as a country,” Mavetera remarked, indicating ongoing discussions with the Minister of Finance to reform current tax structures.

Strive Masiyiwa was recognized for his outstanding contributions to innovation and technology last year at the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards