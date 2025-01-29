Zimbabwe Can No longer Supply Raw Materials & Be A Net Importer of Expensive Technologies – Gvt

By Ross Moyo

The Second Republic continues to assert that Zimbabwe is moving from being a mere supplier of raw materials to a critical player in the renewable energy technology value chain.

This was revealed by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube following his recent visit at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Switzerland.

“A situation where mineral-rich countries remain in perpetual poverty and mere suppliers of raw materials and net importers of the value-added, expensive technologies and goods, is no longer acceptable,” Prof Ncube said.

The 2025 Annual WEF meeting brought together global leaders to address key global and regional challenges including responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

Mthuli made it categorically clear mineral-rich countries like Zimbabwe must not remain poor, but should take advantage of the enormous opportunities afforded by the shift to a green economy, to diversify and champion economic growth.

Minister Ncube said Zimbabwe was looking to play a critical role in the global transition, with policies already in place to ensure beneficiation.

“The World Economic Forum annual meeting for 2025 has come to an end. We have had a very productive week under the theme ‘Collaboration in An Intelligent World’.

“Investors are thinking of new opportunities, especially in the future energy and minerals sectors and we as Zimbabwe need to position ourselves appropriately in terms of our lithium, graphite and whatever else we have to manufacture batteries to drive a green transition or electric vehicles, for example.

“So, our policies around beneficiation are on the right path as a way to harness as many opportunities as possible,” he said.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said many issues were discussed at the four-day event, with the agenda focusing on five key areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet and rebuilding trust.

“We also discussed issues around how to protect ourselves against climate shocks in terms of sovereign insurance, how to harness the air quality as an asset for example even just a mere conversion of fumes from a coal power station. Sulphur dioxide is produced and this can be converted to sulphuric acid, which we currently import, for example.

“So suddenly you turn something harmful, that goes into the atmosphere, into a product you need,” he said.