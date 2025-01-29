Maxwell Chikumbutso to launch controversial radio frequency powered vehicles, travels for 1000km

By Ross Moyo

Saith founder Maxwell Chikumbutso announced that he is launching a first of its kind line of technology gadgets that will run without any need of fuel.

In an interview with TechnoMag, Chikumbutso

said that they are using radio frequency technology that does not require fuel or solar energy to Power up their systems. The line of products will include motor vehicles,motor bikes, TV sets, and power generators. The launch is expected this coming February.

The Saith Technologies mastermind in essence promised the launch of this groundbreaking line of technology gadgets powered by radio frequency technology, eliminating the need for fuel or solar energy revealing that the lineup inclusive of motor vehicles, motorbikes, TV sets, power generators also includes drones and furthermore the electric vehicle is said to travel up to 1,000 km without recharging, a first in the industry.

The official launch set for February by the Zimbabwean inventor is only next month sooner rather than later whose latest invention: The world’s first self-powering vehicles and motorbikes will operate on radio waves amongst other products.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag in a telephone interview, Chikumbutso narrated the modalities of his latest invention saying,

“The proof is in the pudding!”

“Elon Musk’ cars or any for that matter are between 300 and 500km maximum but Maxwells car is traveling at 1000km without the need to recharge, something unheard of and a first,” said Saith Industries spokesman Howard.

“As you know, radio frequencies are measured in nanovolts, meaning to say they are less than a volt…but we find a way of harnessing it through the creation of 70 percent of the components in the microsonic energy, which I have tailor-made.

“So those are the components that enable the radio frequency to be transferred into pure, useful energy and this is the first of its kind in the world,” he said.

Chikumbutso’s invention has been deemed unconventional because it defies the laws of physics.

“With that technology, it violates the laws of energy in thermodynamics and also the first law of energy as well…” said the Tech innovator.

Chikumbutso added that,

“Even when we tried to file a patent, they (Americans) said we were violating the natural laws of physics, so it is not industrially applicable. We decided to take the trade secret route after that,” further stating his latest vehicle invention could even be used to power houses, calling it a “moving generator”.

“So with this car, you can also use it to power your house, it is a moving generator…it gives you 15 kilowatts to power your house,” he said.

Chikumbutso’s innovations include a wireless self-powering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs), commonly known as a drone, and television sets among other inventions.

“In early February we will be taking journalists for a test drive day from Harare to Plumtree where our frequency is unlimited unlike Elon Musk’s and other vehicles that do not go beyond 300km per hour.”

“Soon after launch we are going to do demos

Elon Musk range is limited but Chikumbutsos range is unlimited.”

It is for this reason meanwhile, Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and some section of his twitter platform X followers have discredited the inventer and his invention calling it another Rotina Mavhunga’s diesel oozing from a rock lie.

Writing on X Chin’ono said,

“It has been long proven that the claim of developing a self-powering electric vehicle that operates without fuel, recharging, or external input, purportedly powered entirely by radio waves, is FALSE.“

Chikumbutso’s spokesman Howard also weighed in stating, “Maxwell cnt comment on things produced by others being researched by Hopewell. If you have questions raise them with us.”

“According to Saith industries we are launching our products after telling the number one citizen what we are doing.”

“the naysayers that do not believe in his invention ,

He added, “the likes of Hopewell Chin’ono are doing ok by researching but no research is complete without going to the ground were everything is happening!”

“Any inquiries people should reach out!”