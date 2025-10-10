Zimbabwe assumption of COMESA vice chairmanship promotes digital innovation & smart agric

By Ross Moyo

With Zimbabwe now assuming the vice-chairmanship post of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the country is positioned to play a key role in steering Comesa’s development agenda, particularly in promoting trade facilitation, industrialisation, digital innovation and climate-smart agriculture.

This was revealed yesterday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa whilst in Kenya where he stated the country’s ongoing home-grown reforms, centred on productivity, empowerment and value addition, resonated strongly with Comesa’s Medium-Term Strategic Plan.

“My Government is implementing reforms to improve the business environment, enhance empowerment, productivity and attract investment. Industrialisation, digital transformation and climate-resilient agriculture are among our top priority areas, all of which align with Comesa’s Medium-Term Strategic Plan,” he said.

When President Mnangagwa returned home yesterday evening and was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by his two Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, other ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs, the head of State made it categorically clear no one would stop them scaling up the ladder in Comesa to shape bloc's agenda, advance integration.

The country’s assumption of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa vice chairmanship gives the country a front-row seat to shape the powerful bloc’s agenda and advance regional integration, President Mnangagwa has said.

Mnangagwa made the remarks at the 24th Comesa Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Nairobi, Kenya, where he reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to Pan-Africanism, economic cooperation and inclusive development.

“Your Excellency, assumption of the Comesa Vice-Chairmanship demonstrates Zimbabwe’s enduring commitment to Pan-Africanism and economic empowerment. It’s about ensuring that integration translates into real benefits — jobs, investment and improved livelihoods for our people,” said President Mnangagwa.

The bloc comprises 21 member states, with the organisation seeking to promote regional integration and cooperation through trade and resource development.Zimbabwe’s Head of State, said Zimbabwe remained steadfast in its diplomatic and economic posture of peace and cooperation.

“Zimbabwe is open for business, a friend to all and an enemy to none — but above all, committed to building a prosperous and united continent,” he said.

The Southern African nation now joins Kenya, the new chair of Comesa, and Burundi, the outgoing chair, in the bloc’s Bureau of Heads of State.

After this work related visit, President Mnangagwa was welcomed by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi on arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare last night from Kenya, where he attended the 2025 COMESA Summit.

President Mnangagwa added that Zimbabwe’s development policies were anchored on inclusive growth, rural industrialisation and agricultural transformation pillars, pillars which directly contribute to Comesa’s broader goals of integration, food security and shared prosperity.

Zimbabwe recently adopted several business-friendly reforms to enhance competitiveness and attract greater regional investment including the review of levies and taxes that had been constraining economic growth.

Dr Mnangagwa said such reforms are essential across the Comesa bloc to unlock the region’s full potential.

“To fully unlock Comesa’s potential, non-tariff barriers and policy misalignments must be addressed. There is need to redouble our efforts as we implement key initiatives such as the Comesa-EAC-Sadc Tripartite Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” he said.