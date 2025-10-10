Warriors Play Bafana & FIFA appoints ZIFA to Football Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee

The Zimbabwe Warriors will face neighbors South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C match today in the evening. This comes at a time their patron, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) President Nqobile Magwizi has been appointed by the international mother body Fifa to its Commercial and Marketing role and not to be outdone another Zimbabwean official, Stanley Nyachowe, been appointed to the Football Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee.

These two appointments were confirmed by COSAFA on Wednesday.

With tonight’s game being played at a neutral venue — Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban — kick-off is set for 6 pm Harare local time, CAT.

Zimbabwe national Warriors are already out of contention, while South Africa are still chasing qualification and treating the clash as a do-or-die encounter.

The game will be shown live on ZBC TV, while viewers in South Africa can tune in to SABC Sport. A streaming option will also be available on FIFA+ in selected regions as the Warriors conclude their qualifying campaign on Monday against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Meanwhile on ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi appointment to FIFA post, Magwizi will serve as a member of the FIFA Commercial and Marketing Advisory Committee for a four-year term, running from 2025 to 2029.

This committee is responsible for advising on and developing strategies to enhance the commercial value of football. Its work includes formulating and periodically reviewing FIFA’s commercial strategies and assessing the support provided to member associations in this area.

The Zifa boss’s appointment comes less than a year after he assumed the ZIFA presidency.