Zimbabwe and Zambia Sign MoU to Develop Fuel Pipeline

Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere recently disclosed Zimbabwe and Zambia have strengthened their regional energy collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct a cross-border pipeline for refined petroleum products. The agreement, recently endorsed by Zimbabwe’s Cabinet, seeks to enhance fuel transportation efficiency between the two nations.

Dr. Muswere emphasised that shifting fuel transportation from roads to pipelines will alleviate damage to road infrastructure caused by heavy tankers. Additionally, the agreement positions Zimbabwe as a key logistical hub, utilising its established oil facilities to support Zambia’s fuel requirements. This move aligns with environmental sustainability goals by reducing emissions and road wear linked to fuel haulage.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Dr Muswere said stated: “Cabinet approved the above-stated memorandum, through which Zimbabwe and Zambia wish to facilitate the development of a new pipeline system to transport refined petroleum from Zimbabwe to Zambia”.

“The Memorandum of Understanding leverages Zimbabwe’s existing capacity for oil and gas storage, processing, and transportation, coupled with Zambia’s growing demand for affordable and efficient energy use,” said Dr Muswere adding that the deal aims to modernise fuel delivery systems, reduce reliance on road tankers, and improve energy efficiency across the two nations

“Transporting fuel to Zambia by pipeline is expected to take fuel tankers off the roads, thereby reducing damage to road infrastructure.”

The pipeline project is also anticipated to enhance energy accessibility, curb fuel smuggling, and prevent tax evasion, issues often associated with overland fuel transport. By lowering overall transportation costs and ensuring a more secure supply chain, the initiative promises significant economic and logistical advantages.

Beyond immediate benefits, the agreement paves the way for private sector investment, regional economic integration, and joint infrastructure development, in line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) objectives. While specific timelines and funding details remain undisclosed, the next steps involve feasibility studies, public-private partnerships, and cross-border consultations. Technical teams from both countries will soon commence work on regulatory frameworks and planning.

This pipeline project marks another milestone in Zimbabwe and Zambia’s bilateral cooperation, reinforcing regional efforts toward interconnected infrastructure to drive industrialisation and trade. With rising energy demands across Southern Africa, the pipeline is poised to become a vital component of the region’s fuel supply network, promoting long-term sustainability and economic growth.