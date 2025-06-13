Apple’s iOS 26 Supported Devices

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote on June 9 announced a series of new updates to the iPhone operating system. This contains a numbering change: iOS 18 will skip to iOS 26, rather than introducing iOS 19. There was also a list of actual usability changes demonstrated, as well as the new Liquid Glass design which appears to be Apple’s most significant visual makeover in years.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Unlike last year, several iPhone models won’t be eligible to download the newest iOS when it makes its debut. This trio of models first released in 2018 won’t be coming to the iOS 26 party:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

While we don’t yet know the new iPhones Apple will be dropping, though there are iPhone 17 rumors —we do know, per Apple’s site, that the phones listed below will be compatible with iOS 26. Basically, if you have an iPhone that was announced in 2019 or later, you’re in the clear:

iPhone SE (second generation or later)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Users can continue using the older iPhone that aren’t supported by iOS 26. However, they’ll miss out on security updates which could potentially put their phones at risk for malware and other threats. Some apps may stop working if they require a certain version of iOS or later.

The iOS 26 features will include liquid glass design, phone app redesign, live translation, polls features, apple intelligence features, dedicated games app and visual intelligence.