Khazna and NVIDIA to Build AI Factories Across Africa and Middle East

Khazna Data Centers has partnered with NVIDIA to roll out advanced AI factories across the Middle East and Africa, including Kenya and Egypt.

The move follows the recent announcement of a 5GW UAE-US AI campus and signals growing collaboration between U.S. tech giants and the region in building the next wave of digital infrastructure. The new AI factories will be powered by NVIDIA-certified designs using its Blackwell architecture, enabling high-performance GPU-accelerated workloads.

Khazna, a leader in hyperscale infrastructure, said it will design future data halls of up to 50MW and AI clusters reaching 250MW. Many of these facilities will be located in the UAE, positioning the country among the most advanced global AI infrastructure hubs.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“The world is entering a new era of AI-driven innovation, and the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead,” said Khazna’s spokesperson. “Our work with NVIDIA represents a bold step forward in delivering high-performance, future-ready infrastructure at unprecedented scale.”

Beyond the UAE, Khazna is scaling operations rapidly, with plans to reach 1GW of capacity across Europe and Africa. Countries such as France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Kenya, and Egypt are among those targeted for new AI data centers, as demand for cloud computing and AI solutions surges globally.

Analysts say this expansion could support the rise of local AI ecosystems in Africa, addressing both the infrastructure gap and the growing need for sovereign digital capabilities.