Zimbabwe Among Six African Nations Selected by UNESCO to Pilot AI Ethics Program

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe has been selected and sponsored by UNESCO to participate in a pilot program aimed at promoting the ethical and responsible deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The initiative uses UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) tool to evaluate and guide AI adoption in participating countries.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere announced the release of the Zimbabwe Artificial Intelligence Readiness Assessment Report, noting that Zimbabwe is one of only six African countries chosen for this prestigious pilot.

“Cabinet considered and noted the Zimbabwe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Readiness Assessment Report,” said Dr. Muswere. “Zimbabwe is among the six African nations selected and supported by UNESCO to pilot the deployment of AI technologies, while addressing ethical challenges using the Readiness Assessment Methodology.”

According to Dr. Muswere, the UNESCO RAM tool evaluated countries across several key dimensions: legal, social/cultural, scientific/educational, economic, technical, and infrastructural. “The ethical integration of AI technologies into government, business, and citizen operations and transactions in this Fourth Industrial Revolution is critical to the success of the economy,” he added.

Zimbabwe officially adopted the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in November 2021. This internationally agreed-upon framework provides a set of principles and guidance for policymakers to ensure AI technologies benefit society while minimizing risks.

The AI readiness report offers a comprehensive diagnosis of Zimbabwe’s current AI ecosystem and capacity, marking a major milestone in the nation’s journey toward leveraging AI for inclusive socio-economic transformation—while upholding ethical standards in its development and application.