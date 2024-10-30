Use Technology To Transform Cities ;Ken Sharpe  

Real Estates Developer and Chief Executive Officer of WestProp Holdings Ken Sharpe urged the use of technologies in modernizing Harare and smart sustainable cities leveraging Information Communication Technology as its backbone.

Sharpe was speaking at the Smart Cities expo launch which was held today in Harare running under the theme “Zimbabwe’s Smart Future: Harnessing Innovation for Economic Growth,” and showcasing cutting-edge solutions and technologies that will shape the future of urban living.

“There is a massive migration from rural setups to urban hence the need of building smart cities with efficient city management through loT sensors and modern sustainable transport systems using real time traffic data and this requires collaboration across all sectors, investments in ICT infrastructure and a collective commitment to innovation”.

Ken Sharpe has been instrumental in promoting Smart City Initiatives as Pokugara residential, Millennium Height and Pomona city estates in Zimbabwe through Harare Smart City, loT based solutions, digital infrastructure and innovation hubs.