Zimbabwe Accelerates STEM Integration in Education for Economic Transformation

Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to integrate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) into its education system, positioning itself for rapid industrialisation and a technology-driven economic transformation.

Authorities said this during the ongoing STEM symposium at the Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru, which has attracted innovators and experts from Russia, the United States, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The event focuses on robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging technologies, aiming to cultivate home-grown solutions for national development.

MSU acting vice-chancellor Grace Mugumbate highlighted the university’s role in fostering innovation, saying: “We are developing sustainable strategies in robotics to strengthen Education 5.0, which merges teaching, research, and industrial application. STEM is key to solving global challenges.”

The symposium showcased grassroots innovations such as organic shampoos and washing products with medicinal properties and smart industrial paint that glows in the dark and repels dust.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Frederick Shava emphasised STEM’s role in industrialisation.

“Our curriculum must produce graduates who solve real-world problems and drive Vision 2030,” he said,

Primary and Secondary Education minister Torerai Moyo stressed the government’s drive to integrate STEM from primary school.

“We are integrating robotics and tech into all schools to nurture globally competitive students,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Owen Ncube said Zimbabwe was leveraging on AI, global partnerships and STEM education to reshape its economy.

“This aligns with our goal of an upper-middle-income economy powered by innovation,” Ncube said.