Zim To Train 10,000 Teachers in AI, Digital Literacy Annually

Zimbabwe is set to upgrade its education sector through a partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere during the post cabinet press briefing yesterday, more than 10,000 teachers and lecturers will receive annual training in artificial intelligence and digital literacy.

“The Government of Zimbabwe will partner with the Digital Schools and Global Skilling Academies of the United Arab Emirates to harness the potential of solar energy, digital education, skills development and public-private community partnerships,” Dr. Muswere said. This partnership aims to drive inclusive growth in Zimbabwe’s rural communities.

To promote inclusivity in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, the Government will leverage the One Laptop per Child initiative’s subsidized model. “This strategic partnership aims to provide affordable access to digital learning tools, bridging the gap between urban and rural areas and empowering students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape,” Dr. Muswere emphasized.

The Government will also make a deliberate effort to promote STEM education for women and girls, ensuring equal opportunities. “The strategy will empower women and girls to take up leadership roles in these critical areas,” Dr. Muswere said.

The partnership will also see the establishment of more ICT manufacturing hubs as part of the SADC Industrialization initiative. “The strategic move aims to drive industrial growth, promote sustainable energy solutions, and foster innovation in key sectors,” Dr. Muswere added.

This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on Zimbabwe’s education sector, driving digital transformation and promoting inclusivity.