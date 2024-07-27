Zim Hosts The First UN Tourism Forum on Gastronomy

Zimbabwe hosted the official opening of the UN tourism forum on Gastronomy in Africa yesterday in Victoria Falls.

The African Gastronomy event, spearheaded by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement during the official opening, President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of promoting cultural heritage through culinary arts and the need to showcase and preserve traditional dishes, not only for personal or local benefit but also for broader recognition and education through the African International Academy of Culinary Arts.

“Let’s promote the heritage of our cultural dishes, not just for us but for the African International Academy of Culinary Arts,” he said, referencing the MOU between UN Tourism and Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality.

The United Nations has also offered 100 scholarships to tourism and hospitality students.

The President also emphasized the importance of traditional gastronomy cuisines as they recognize value chains from suppliers of ingredients, farmers and suppliers to the market for Africa to be able to feed itself.