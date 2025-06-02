Zim Hosts 57 th Assembly of Artificial Intelligence SADC Parliamentary Forum

By Ross Moyo

President Mnangagwa will today open the 57th Sadc PF plenary assembly officially, on Artificial Intelligence with the Session of the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF), which starts this week in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The SADC PF secretary-general Boemo Sekgoma revealed that all, save two, of the member Parliaments of SADC PF, had confirmed their participation, reflecting strong regional interest in the evolving discourse on the integration of AI into parliamentary processes. The United Republic of Tanzania and Mauritius, she said, had sent apologies.

Under the theme “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Effective and Efficient Parliamentary Processes in the SADC Region: Experiences, Challenges and Opportunities,” the plenary will run from 2-8 June.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda said all logistical, security, administrative and hospitality arrangements are now in place, in his report on the State of preparedness with the country viewing hosting of the event as a reaffirmation of its steadfast commitment to regional integration and solidarity of its regional brothers and sister countries.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe, working in close collaboration with various Government ministries, departments and agencies, has meticulously planned to deliver a seamless and prestigious Plenary Assembly,” Adv Mudenda said.

Adopty of a hybrid format to enable full participation, including from delegates unable to travel is expected by the plenary with Robust ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure having been put in place, backed by a technical support team, to ensure uninterrupted remote engagement.

SADC countries delegates will benefit from visa-free entry, in accordance with regional integration protocols, while special arrangements have been made for visa-on-arrival for others. In addition Delegates have been encouraged to fly directly to the Victoria Falls International Airport, where expedited clearance measures are in place with Comprehensive healthcare arrangements, including on-site first aid stations, partnerships with local hospitals and ambulance services, having been finalised beyond the formal sessions, and a series of official functions having been planned, including a welcome cocktail, networking reception and a farewell dinner at the

Boma.

Guided excursions showcasing Zimbabwe’s natural heritage, including the majestic Victoria Falls and the nearby Hwange National Park are set to be enjoyed by delegates as Parliament of Zimbabwe has made adequate provisions for media access, ICT resources and conference materials to ensure smooth dissemination of information, according to the Speaker of Parly.

“Zimbabwe stands fully prepared and eager to welcome all delegates to Victoria Falls City for what promises to be an intellectually enriching, productive and memorable assembly. The 57th Plenary Assembly will not only deepen our collective reflection on artificial intelligence but will also reinforce our unity as a region committed to innovation, efficiency and democratic development,” he said.