Zim Engages Dubai Based Company In Installing Smart Traffic Management Systems

Zimbabwe has engaged Dubai based company, Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East in the installation of smart traffic management systems across the country, the country has invested over US$60million, the system is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve national security as intelligent cameras will be installed and linked to stolen vehicles and wanted criminal’s database.

The cabinet approved involvement of the Dubai-based Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East to implement a Smart Traffic Management System in Zimbabwe, this was followed after a presentation of a report by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe.

A delegation from Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East visited Zimbabwe last week and held discussions with key stakeholders and the company has installed similar systems in a number of countries including Morocco, Rwanda, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany and Belarus.

The installation of the Smart Traffic Management System will benefit Zimbabwe by enforcement of the law by bringing to book all traffic regulation violators, reduction of road carnage, reduction of traffic congestion in the Central Business District, reduction in corruption as there will be minimal human intervention, improved revenue streams for government which will be used to improve policing; and improved national security as intelligent cameras will be installed and linked to the database of stolen vehicles and wanted criminals.

Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East will invest between US$60 million to US$80 million as an initial capital outlay. It will be implemented under a Public-Private-Partnership model and will, at inception, be done in Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces.