ICT Minister Expresses Gratitude On E- Learning Advancement

The ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera expressed gratitude for the enhancement of e- learning capacitation at the Makumimavi Primary School in Chivhu yesterday.

The lCT lab and schools were constructed under the first education project by the government of Zimbabwe in partnership with OPEC Fund for lnternational Development Fund in the vein of digital transformation for learners and the nation at large.

Speaking during the commissioning Mavetera said, ” We thank our President for commissioning 17 schools and ICT lab in this constituency which enhances e-learning and modernized education”.

ICT minister was further instructed Mavetera to harness the potential of technology to drive economic growth.

Tari Mudahondo

