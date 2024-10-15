ZETDC, UZ Launches Creative Arts Competition To Combat Infrastructure Vandalism

In an effort to address the pressing issue of vandalism in the power and energy sector, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has partnered with the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) to launch a Creative Arts Competition.

This initiative encourages researchers, innovators, and artists to develop original works that raise awareness and inspire solutions to protect the nation’s electrical infrastructure.

The competition will be held during the 2024 University of Zimbabwe Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week, running from October 30th to November 1st.

Participants are invited to explore various forms of creative expression, including poetry, photography, digital art, drawing, dance, jingles, drama, skits, and videos.

Submissions must align with the theme of vandalism and its impact on the power sector. According to the competition guidelines, all entries must be submitted in digital format—such as audio files for jingles, video files for skits and films, and written scripts for drama and poetry—by October 21, 2024.

The judging panel will evaluate entries based on their creativity, relevance to the theme, and potential to raise public awareness about the critical issue of infrastructure vandalism.

For further inquiries, individuals can contact Mr. T Gochayi at 0771903287 or via [email protected] / [email protected].

This collaboration represents an innovative approach to combating theft and vandalism through art and creativity.

By harnessing the power of artistic expression, the University of Zimbabwe and ZETDC aim to foster a sense of responsibility and inspire action.