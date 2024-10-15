Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter Celebrates Milestone Year

The Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter had an incredible year, marked by significant achievements, challenges, and opportunities for growth in the technological advancements and digital landscape.

The chapter’s executive is now fully constituted with eight officers, and all functions are operational.

According to the President of lnternet Society Chapter Zimbabwe Eng Taurai Nyarufuka’s report they have retained their GIGABIT Status for 2023 and aim to remain in the top 5 African Chapters this year.

As the president reports, the chapter has made tremendous progress in advancing its mission of promoting the open development, evolution, and use of the internet.

The report reads,”Partnerships with government, private sector, academia, and industry have been established, and several projects have been implemented to fulfill their Action Plan.

*Notable Achievements and Milestones*

– 1,129 members to date, exceeding last year’s 900

– Engaged more partners

– Scaled digital skills for people with disabilities

– Opened avenues in education, agriculture, mining, SMEs, and policymaking

– Conducted 21 events since last August

– Partnered with ISOC Global to reduce the digital divide

*Challenges Ahead*

– Engaging university students and establishing chapter clubs

– Limited funding for initiatives

– Connecting rural communities

The Basic Digital Skills for People with Disabilities Project, funded by POTRAZ, has trained 200 people this year and 320 since last year. Other approved projects include the EmpowerZim Women Project, IoT for Apiary Analytics, and the Internet Governance Forum”.

The chapter has held over 13 webinars since August 2023, demonstrating their commitment to promoting internet growth, security, and accessibility.

Nyarufuka added that, “This year’s progress is a testament to the chapter’s dedication to its mission. As they look to the future, they’re poised to continue making a meaningful impact in Zimbabwe’s digital landscape”.