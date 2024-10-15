ICT Minister Advocates For Greater Online Access to Government Services.

The celebration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information that was held in Madziwa on October 11th brought attention to the importance of improving digital access to government services in Zimbabwe.

The event was graced by ICT Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera and Information Minister Jenfan Muswere.

Speaking at the event , ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera stressed that enhancing access to government services online is essential for fostering development and ensuring inclusive participation.

In her address, Minister Mavetera acknowledged the difficulties citizens face when trying to access critical services digitally, a challenge that has long hindered both economic and social progress.

“Accessing government services online has in the past been very difficult, and it also hinders effective participation and obtaining information,” Mavetera remarked.

She emphasized that the digital divide and the inconvenience of traveling long distances to complete essential services—such as license applications or payment processes have marginalized many Zimbabweans. “The challenge is often exacerbated by the necessity to travel long distances to access services like payment and license applications,” she said.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to making public services more accessible through digital platforms. She highlighted that without easily accessible online services, many citizens are left out of important processes that could enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the nation’s development.

The event in Madziwa drew stakeholders from civil society, government, and the private sector, all sharing ideas on how to enhance access to information and ensure no one is left behind in the digital era.

The Universal Access to Information Day—celebrated annually—aims to promote the importance of accessible, reliable information as a driver of progress. With Zimbabwe’s focus shifting towards digital transformation, events like these underscore the critical role that technology and access to information play in building a more inclusive society.