ZETDC Notifies Customers On Power Maintenance

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) announced that it will be conducting essential maintenance work on the power grid on June 11, 2024.

The notice posted on the company’s X page alerts customers in the area that they will be without electricity for an unspecified period. While the exact duration of the outage is unknown, the ZETDC has assured residents that its team of experts will work tirelessly to complete the maintenance work as quickly and safely as possible.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice” read the statement

While the planned outage may cause inconvenience to residents, businesses, and industries in the area, the ZETDC has apologized for the disruption and assured customers that the maintenance work is necessary to improve the reliability and efficiency of the power supply in Mt Hampden.

The ZETDC has committed to be completing the maintenance work as quickly as possible, ensuring that power is restored to the area as soon as it is safe to do so.