ZETDC Revamps Self-Service Portal for Hassle-Free Electricity Management

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has revamped its Self-Service Portal Reloaded to offer customers a seamless experience managing their electricity needs.

With the tagline “Your All-in-One Service Platform,” the new portal promises to unlock a world of convenience, enabling users to handle multiple services right from the comfort of their homes.

The platform features various functions designed to streamline tasks such as registration, where users can get started by creating an account with their meter number. Customers can also pay postpaid bills, track faults by entering reference numbers, and quickly view their recent token purchases.

In addition, the portal offers key features like net metering applications, allowing users to apply for new connections and receive updates on service requests. Customers can also access key change tokens effortlessly and use the units calculator to determine the exact electricity units they can purchase for a specified amount.

The ZETDC encourages customers to utilize the platform for fast, reliable service. “Connect with your utility from the comfort of your home,” the company urges, highlighting the simplicity and convenience of the portal, available at https://selfservice.zetdc.co.zw/.