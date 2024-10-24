UNDP Supports Zim’s Healthcare With 450 kWp Solar System

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Global Fund Hands Over Solar Systems to Ministry of Health and Child Care, Strengthening Zimbabwe’s Healthcare Infrastructure.

UNDP today officially handed over a state-of-the-art 450 kWp solar system to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm)1,044 solar systems have been installed across health facilities nationwide, with a combined generation capacity exceeding 11 MW, further reinforcing the country’s health infrastructure.

UNDP Resident Representative in Zimbabwe, Dr. Ayodele Odusola, highlighted the importance of the project, stating, “Today marks a significant achievement in our collective efforts to deliver sustainable healthcare solutions in Zimbabwe. These solar systems are not only improving healthcare services but also contributing to Zimbabwe’s renewable energy and climate change mitigation goals.”

Linden Morrison, Head of High Impact Africa at the Global Fund, remarked, “The Solar for Health initiative aligns fully with the Global Fund’s strategy, which seeks to address the impact of climate change on health systems. By supporting projects like this, we are not only building a stronger health system but also contributing to the global fight against climate change.”

Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, Minister of Health and Child Care, emphasized the critical role that solar energy plays in healthcare delivery, stating, “Frequent power outages disrupt critical operations, delay medical procedures, and compromise the quality of care that we strive to provide. The Solar for Health initiative directly addresses these challenges. With reliable energy, our health facilities can maintain continuous operations, ensuring that essential services are available even during power outages.”