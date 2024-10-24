Zim ICT Excellence Awards Nominations Now Open

Nominations are now open for the Zimbabwe ICT Awards in 2024, which will be hosted by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier services in partnership with Business Times under the theme ‘Innovate, Celebrate, Elevate’.

The Zim ICT Awards are to be graced by the ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera on the 28th November 2024 at Rainbow Towers, Harare.

The awards refer to a variety of prestigious awards that recognize excellence, innovation, and achievements in the field of Information and Communications

Technology (ICT) and these awards are bestowed to honor and celebrate exceptional achievements and contributions in the ICT sector to individuals, companies, organizations, or projects that have demonstrated outstanding contributions and advancements

in ICT.

All stakeholders are encouraged to join in this celebration of innovation and outstanding contributions to customer experience.