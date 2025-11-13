Cassava Technologies has launched the Cassava AI Multi-Model Exchange (CAIMEx), marking a major milestone as Africa’s first platform to give mobile network operators direct access to advanced AI tools and large language models (LLMs) from global leaders Anthropic and Google.

The new platform aims to fast-track AI adoption across the continent by providing secure, affordable, and seamless access to cutting-edge technologies hosted within Cassava’s regional AI Factories.

“This is a significant step toward democratizing artificial intelligence in Africa,” said a Cassava Technologies spokesperson. “CAIMEx removes long-standing barriers to AI integration while ensuring that data remains within African borders protected by strong sovereignty and security measures.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

CAIMEx is positioned as a one-stop hub where mobile operators, enterprises, and entrepreneurs can collaborate, innovate, and scale AI-driven solutions without relying on foreign infrastructure. By connecting local innovation ecosystems with world-class AI engines, the platform empowers African industries to build smarter customer experiences, improve decision-making, and drive economic growth.

Industry analysts say the initiative aligns with Africa’s broader digital transformation agenda, where homegrown innovation and secure data management are becoming key pillars for competitiveness in the global tech landscape.

With CAIMEx, Cassava Technologies continues to cement its role as a catalyst for Africa’s digital future bridging the gap between global AI breakthroughs and local opportunity.